Coffs underworld figure shooting case remains open

SHOOTING VICTIM: Nemilote 'Nim' Ngata (right) with John Ibrahim. Ngata was shot in Coffs Harbour on February 10, 2018. Instagram/@nimngata

POLICE are re-appealing for more information to the shooting of an underworld figure.

Earlier this month Nemilote Ngata, the son of John Ibrahim's bodyguard Semi 'Tongan Sam' Ngata, was dropped off at Coffs Harbour Health Campus with shotgun wounds to his hand and shoulder.

Police have been told Ngata, 30, was around Ridge St before he was shot about 6.30pm on Saturday, February 10.

A white Holden Commodore and dark SUV were also seen in the area at the time.

Man suffers gunshot wounds: Acting Crime Manager Peter O'Reilly talks about ongoing investigations after a man was shot in the shoulder and arm.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are appealing for the owners of those vehicles to help with inquiries.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have been in the area, or have seen the vehicles to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.