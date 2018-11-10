Menu
Coffs Tri earns another world qualifying event

10th Nov 2018 7:00 AM

AFTER the success of this year's event, which attracted 1200 competitors, Triathlon Australia has awarded the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri a World Championship Qualifying event for the third year running.

Entries have opened for the key event in our region which draws a high calibre of competitors from all over Australia.

Triathletes aged from six to over 80 will participate in a weekend of races held around the Jetty foreshores in March.

The course includes a protected harbour swim, cycling on closed roads and a run around the picturesque Jetty foreshores.

There are events for kids 6-13 years, for novices and the headline standard distance race (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run) for individuals and teams.

Prize money totals $4500 for the top three overall male and female place getters.

"The beauty of the Coffs Tri is that it is suitable for experienced athletes as well as those doing their very first triathlon,'' race director Noel Phillips said.

"It is a safe, fun, family-friendly event and we encourage early registration as we anticipate entries to sell out."

Village Sports is delighted to have headline sponsor bcu on board again as well as major sponsors C.ex Group and Coastal Works.

"These sponsors have been with us from the event's inception in 2013,'' Mr Phillips said.

Entries are open and early bird specials are on offer for a short time at www.villagesports.com.au.

