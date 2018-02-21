Coffs Tri almost at capacity

The time to put your toe on the start line of the bcu Coffs Tri is little more than a week away.

THE bcu Coffs TRI weekend of events is only 10 days away and numbers are already at record levels, with a flood of last minute entries expected over the next few days.

Individual entries for the Standard Distance race have already reached capacity, with limited spots available for the Team, Kids and Enticer events. Entries for all events close on Tuesday, if not sold out prior.

"We urge anyone planning on taking part who hasn't yet entered to jump online today at villagesports.com.au," said race director Noel Phillips.

The bcu Coffs TRI, has the largest field of competitors in its six year history - 850 individuals and 160 team members - ranging in age from six to 80.

The bcu Coffs Tri has events for kids, novices, teams and seasoned athletes, over a range of distances and all competitors receive a goody bag and finisher's gift. There are also some fantastic random prizes up for grabs including a road bike and sporting goods, so even if you don't finish on the podium, you can still walk away with some great prizes.

"We are thrilled to see a large number of registrations from people doing their very first triathlon. We also have many stepping up to the longer Standard distance race having previously done the Enticer event. The teams event has proven very popular too this year, with many local families and businesses getting behind it," Noel said.

The winning schools in the Scoot for Schools Cup will be announced at the event and it looks like it will be a very close contest between some of the local primary schools vying for a share of the $3,500 in sports vouchers.

Every primary school student who enters will be helping their school. Just one or two more entries from some of the smaller schools could make all the difference in claiming the cash vouchers to go towards new sporting equipment.

All bcu Coffs Tri events start and finish at the Jetty with the swims held in the protected harbour. The cycle legs are closed to traffic and the run course hugs the picturesque foreshores. It is great for competitors and spectators alike.

The event has large volunteer numbers and generates funds for Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Urunga Surf Life Saving Clubs, SES Coffs and Corindi, St John Ambulance, CanDo Cancer Trust and other local charities and community groups.

"We hope the Coffs community comes and supports the triathlon over the weekend, either by taking part or by cheering on the professionals as well as those giving their first triathlon a go," Noel added.

To enter and for further information go to villagesports.com.au.