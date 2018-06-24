Coffs' treetop attraction has opened

COFFS Harbour's TreeTop Adventure Park has today been officially opened, as the region's latest eco-tourism attraction.

The high wire and zip line adventure park is situated at Sealy Lookout in the Orara East State Forest at Bruxner Park.

TreeTops General Manager Sandrine Gaymard said the company was pleased to today open its sixth treetop adventure park in Coffs Harbour, following the success of its attractions at Taronga Park Zoo, Sydney, Western Sydney, Newcastle and the Central Coast.

"We drew inspiration from an adventure park we saw for adults in France 19 years ago when we went home to visit family," Sandrine said.

"The Coffs Harbour Treetop Adventure Park has been nine years in the planning and it's only been through the assistance of the Forestry Corporation of NSW that we have been able to make it happen.

"The parks are open to people of all ages, but the best thing we see is the affect it has on children, some start off walking the wires a bit uncertain, some even start by crying, but that's okay you gradually see the children become more confident, develop their self belief and really challenge themselves - as parents and grandparents it's a really positive thing to experience. That's what I love most about the adventure parks."

The attraction spanning both sides of the road, takes in Coffs Harbour's bushland and rainforest setting on top of the Great Dividing Range, taking in the incredible views of the coastline.

The Coffs Harbour Treetop Adventure Park opens daily to the public.