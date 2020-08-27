Menu
Rachel Murray and Warren Gavenlock with Plonka at the Country Championships qualifying heat moved from Coffs Harbour to Grafton's Clarence River Jockey Club on Thursday, February 20.
Horses

Coffs trainers raising the bar as NRRA season rolls on

Mitchell Keenan
Geoff Newling and , sport@coffscoastadvocate.com.au
27th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
COFFS Harbour trainers have had an electric start to the 2020/21 racing season claiming three from seven at a Lismore Turf Club meeting on Monday.

Wins to Chloe Thomas-trained Huey, Donna Grisedale’s Tiomo and Warren Gavenlock-trained Just Cosmos had Coffs Coast on top after the three hour journey.

Coffs trainer Donna Grisedale.
Gavenlock’s four-year-old daughter of Dissident rocketed out of the barriers making light of its wide barrier (12) and lead easily for Murwillumbah apprentice Emily Atkinson.

The mare, who was having her 15th start, then defied all and sundry to snare a good win from Chris Munce’s Lucky Time and Stephen Lee’s Above The Lot steaming home for third.

Warren Gavenlock praised the ride of 2kg-claiming apprentice Atkinson.

“She rode her well,” Gavenlock told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

“Rode her terrific.”

He said the decision to use a claiming apprentice plus the dry track made a huge difference for the mare.

He’s also hopeful Kosciuszko hopeful Plonka might impress in Sydney on Saturday.

He has the talented sprinter nominated for Benchmark 78 at Rosehill.

“He’s going well,” he said of his stable star.

“Got to go down there and show up.”

For Thomas, Huey handed the young trainer a maiden win after running fifth in Coffs Harbour earlier in the month.

The five-year-old gelding will run again in Grafton on Monday.

Grisdale on the other hand, won her first race since April after a string of seconds over the past few months.

The Coffs Coast veteran will see Waltzing Willie line up at Murwillumbah on Friday.

chloe thomas coffs harbour racing club warren gavenlock
Coffs Coast Advocate

