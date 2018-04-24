Coffs trainer aims to take down his Dad with star runner

Trainer Aiden St Vincent with track hopeful "Archytas" (yellow bridle) and he is riding another of his horses "Sea Route".

PROMISING Coffs Harbour runner Archytas could reap his young trainer a wonderful return home if he can win Sunday's $50,000 Aristocrat John Clift Memorial Benchmark 70 Showcase Handicap (1100m) at Tamworth.

Archytras was one of 31 nominations for the feature sprint Aiden St Vincent would dearly love to win given the fact the now Coffs harbour-based trainer grew up in Tamworth, went to school in Tamworth and worked in his father, Paul St Vincent's Tamworth stable.

Aiden grew up riding work and preparing horses, including the brilliant sprinter The Jackal, for his father before he and his older brother, Kane, moved north to the Sunshine Coast to open their own stable.

While continuing to train a few of his own Aiden also branched out to work for former leading jockey Chris Munce as well as a stint in western Australia at Esperance.

"I don't really know where to call home at the moment," he said of a second spell in Coffs Harbour.

"Been here for six months this time, but good to go home for the Tamworth Cup meeting.

"It would be nice to go back to Tamworth and win a nice race and take some Tamworth prizemoney back to Coffs. It's a pretty stiff race, as it should be."

Archytas has improved under St Vincent's care and now won four of his 20 starts for $66,275 in prizemoney.

He has also accumulated 67 benchmark points which should guarantee a start.

"He should get around 59 kg," St Vincent said while also laughing about the possibility of tackling his father , Paul St Vincent, in the same race.

Paul has nominated The Waco Kid for the John Clift Memorial.

While he has also won four races and slightly more in prizemoney ($84,255) he has just 62 benchmark points and might not get a run.

"Father and son do battle," St Vincent laughed.

"That'll be interesting if he gets a run." Paul agreed.

"He's waiting to see if he gains a run first and foremost with a gelding he said is more of a 1400m horse but is more likely to trial him next week and then run the week after in a race he's picked out.

"I don't think I'd like to spoil the fun for Aiden," he said.

"I don't think he could beat Aiden's horse over the 1000m either. He's had a few issues but come a long way."

The John Clift Memorial is part of a record-breaking day for the Tamworth Jockey Club where $405,000 in prizemoney is on offer for eight races headed by the $150,000 Mercure Tamworth Cup (1400m).

Coffs Harbour also race Friday and Aiden has last start placegetter, Exorbitance, engaged.

He's hoping he runs a nice race after running into a couple of brick walls at his last start.