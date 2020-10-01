Coffs tradie sold ice, cocaine to fuel his own addiction

The man has been sentenced to jail for a non-parole period of two years.

A COFFS Harbour plasterer and father-of-two who dealt large amounts of cocaine and ice on the side to feed his own addiction has been sentenced to jail.

Paul Anthony Rovere, 57, pleaded guilty to being involved a drug supply chain that had been dealing commercial quantities of the drugs in the Coffs community.

He admitted to dealing 250g of cocaine and 487g of ice between September 2018 and April 2019, as well as cultivating 167 cannabis plants.

The court heard that Rovere acted as a ‘middle man’ and would obtain the cocaine and ice from Daniel Warren Carriage, aged 28, by picking it up from the home of Keith Francis Silvia, 61 – both of who pleaded guilty and have been sentenced for their involvement.

Carriage was sentenced to a non-parole period of two years for supplying 487g of ice and 175g of cocaine, while Silvia was given an Intensive Correction Order for knowingly taking part in the supply of prohibited drugs.

Judge Jonathan Priestley described the operation as “basic” and “not highly sophisticated,” with the arrest of Rovere and his co-offenders taking place in April 2019.

The men had been under the surveillance of police, and Rovere’s arrest came after he had organised with Carriage to buy $60,000 worth of drugs.

He was informed by Silvia the drugs had arrived at his home, and after picking up the drugs, he was arrested and remanded in custody.

The court heard Rovere had given Silvia a total of $115,000 to buy drugs from Carriage during the September 2018- April 2019 time period.

Police surveillance also discovered Rovere was involved in the cultivation of cannabis plants, with the relevant equipment found in his home.

Rovere appeared in Coffs Harbour District Court last week for sentencing.

A psychologist report tendered to the court revealed Rovere had been using ice, cocaine and cannabis daily, his addictions having stemmed from a serious car crash in 2011.

He said he was motivated to offend because he was being supplied the drugs for free. The judge found that there was no evidence of Rovere being paid.

The judge however said that Rovere had “favourable prospects”, as he had been abstinent since going into custody in April 2019.

In an affidavit tendered to the court Rovere’s long-term partner said he had “learned his lesson”, and had plans to buy land and grow vanilla beans to support his family.

In handing down his sentence, Judge Priestley noted that while Rovere seemed genuinely remorseful, he doubted Rovere understood the widespread social harm caused by drug supply.

Rovere was sentenced to jail for a non-parole period of two years. Due to time already served, he will be eligible for parole in April 2021.