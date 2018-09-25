Coffs to prove it's a regional capital

Coffs Harbour a key regional capital for the Mid North Coast is set to join Regional Capitals Australia.

WITH the next Coffs Harbour City Council meeting to be held on Thursday afternoon, here are some of the topics up for discussion.

Coffs to join Regional Cities NSW?

THE Council will discuss an invitation by the NSW Inland Forum to consider joining a new group called Regional Cities NSW.

The IF consists of seven councils that have worked collaboratively for several years to achieve 'improved outcomes' for inland NSW.

The membership of the IF are seeking to expand the group to create the new body, inviting Coffs Harbour among other councils.

RCNSW is to be based on a model implemented in Victoria, where the 10 largest cities outside Melbourne work together on issues and projects.

The alliance will seek to achieve change through policy development.

On the planning day held in August, attended by the Mayor and General Manager, ideas discussed included establishing a mechanism for the alliance to influence on the state's policy and investment agenda, and providing recommendations on how the government should invest the $4.2billion from the sale of the Snowy Hydro project.

Significant study into sports facilities in Coffs Harbour

THE Council will decide whether to endorse the Coffs Harbour Indoor Sports Study, which involves recommendations for existing and future facility requirements.

If endorsed, the council will aim to establish 6-8 additional courts in Coffs Harbour by 2036.

The endorsement would also see minor building upgrades to Sportz Central, a two court facility built at the proposed West Woolgoolga Sports Complex by 2026, and the prioritisation of the proposed Regional Facility in the Coffs Coast Regional Sports Hub.

Conducted by Otium Planning Group Pty Ltd, the sports strategy aimed to provide an assessment of the overall needs for indoor sports in Coffs Harbour.

Nominations for a new Deputy Mayor

THE council will decide to call for nominations for the position of Deputy Mayor.

It has been customary for the council to elect a Deputy Mayor on an annual basis.

The council will also decide to approve nominations for Council Committees including the Eastern Dorrigo Showground and Community Hall Facility Management Committee, and the Multicultural Advisory Committee.