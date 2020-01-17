Coffs to pilot regional Seniors Travel Card

Regional Seniors Travel Card available under Coffs Harbour pilot . Browyn Mackenzie, Paul Toole minister for transport, Rod Mackenzie, Denise Gillard, Gurmesh Singh member for Coffs Harbour. 17 JAN 2020

Regional Seniors Travel Card available under Coffs Harbour pilot . Browyn Mackenzie, Paul Toole minister for transport, Rod Mackenzie, Denise Gillard, Gurmesh Singh member for Coffs Harbour. 17 JAN 2020

UP TO 80 Coffs Harbour seniors will be the first to try out the NSW Government's $250

Regional Seniors Travel Card from January 23 ahead of applications opening statewide later this month.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the new card would ease the burden of travel costs

for eligible seniors living in rural and regional parts of NSW.

"We are committed to improving connectivity in the bush, which is why we announced

the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card," Mr Barilaro said.

"We are delivering on this commitment to help our seniors travel to and from essential

services and make it easier and more affordable for them to remain connected with

friends and family."

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the Coffs Harbour pilot

would inform the statewide rollout of the card, with applications set to open from

Wednesday, 29 January.

"We are running a three week pilot in Coffs Harbour to ensure every step of the

process is a smooth and hassle-free experience for both seniors and retailers in the

bush," Mr Toole said.

"This pilot will allow us to test the card and work through any issues that may arise.

Following a successful trial we anticipate the Regional Seniors Travel Card will start

to reach eligible seniors from mid-late February."

Eligible seniors will have a minimum of 12 months to use their card from the time of

activation.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the pilot was great news for locals.

"I'm excited that a group of Coffs Harbour seniors will have the first opportunity to test

the card. After they have applied through Service NSW, they will receive their card

and can use it to purchase fuel, use taxi services or to book a NSW TrainLink fare,"

Mr Singh said.

To be eligible to receive the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card you must be an age

pensioner with a valid Pensioner Concession Card or hold a Commonwealth Seniors

Health Card issued by either the Department of Human Services or Department of

Veterans' Affairs. Seniors must also live in regional NSW outside Sydney, Newcastle

or Wollongong City Council boundaries.

For more information go to service.nsw.gov.au, call 13 77 88 or visit a Service NSW

Service Centre.