Coffs to host NSW Battle in the sea

THRILLED: Lee Winkler was stoked with his team's nudie Australian Boardriders Battle Series win last year.
THRILLED: Lee Winkler was stoked with his team's nudie Australian Boardriders Battle Series win last year.

COFFS Harbour Boardriders Club's senior team is preparing to defend their nudie Australian Boardriders New South Wales Battle title.

Club president Lee Winkler said his team had the advantage of the NSW Battle being held in Coffs.

But the Coffs surfers will need every advantage they can get if they were to be crowned back-to-back winners, as the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle is the biggest grass-roots event in Australian surfing history, with more than 100 board rider clubs competing.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club will stage its annual golf fundraising day at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club from noon on Sunday, November 5.

CHBC has recently purchased its own club house that will be used as a junior performance and training centre to increase Coffs' local talent pool and continue to put our local surfers on the world stage.

Funds raised will go towards maximising this facility and making sure the fitout is state-of-the-art for our junior members.

Supporters are invited to enter a four-person team or sponsor a hole to benefit the next wave of Coffs surfing talent.

