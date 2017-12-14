Coffs to host forum to discuss regional taxi services

TAXI HISTORY: Local transport has progressed since this 1910 Hardacre Star became the city's first cab for hire.

COFFS Harbour has been chosen to host a public forum next year to discuss recommendations to improve regional taxi services.

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) is seeking measures to make taxi services more readily available and affordable.

Discussion items include freezing maximum fares for hailing a taxi in the street or from a rank at 2014 levels and making it easier and cheaper for new taxis to enter the market with a 10 per cent increase in the number of regional licences.

The draft recommends allowing new licences to provide rank and hail services where they are needed most, and enable service providers in small towns and remote areas where populations are low and there is little rank and hail work to set fares.

The recommended fare freeze would apply for rank and hail taxi services only, following the deregulation of fares for booked services on November 1.

IPART's Dr Peter Boxall said the draft recommendations have been put forward to ensure taxi services remain competitive in the face of emerging competition from other point-to-point transport providers.

"We recognise there is enough scope for taxi service providers to compete on price with other taxi service providers for rank and hail business while also covering their efficient costs,” he said.

"Moves to ensure more taxis are available when and where people need them and maintaining maximum fares at the current level, is the best way to deliver high quality services at the best price for passengers.”

Draft submissions will be received until February 3, 2018.

Full details of the review are available at ipart.nsw.gov.au