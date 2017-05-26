Coffs to farewell a true gentlemen

IN MEMORIAM: The funeral of the late Keith Logue will be held in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

COFFS Harbour will this weekend farewell revered businessman Keith Logue.

Keith, 86, will be remembered at a holy eucharist at St John's Anglican Church on Saturday at 11am.

Keith was born as one of five children at Bodangora on February 2, 1931.

An eager cyclist in his teenage years, his first job was working at a cycle store in Wellington, where he competed in both road and track events and went on to become a NSW State Champion.

Keith was involved in the funeral industry in excess of 66 years.

In the late 1940's, together with his father and two brothers, he started the funeral firm of H. Logue & Sons in Wellington while operating a school bus run and driving taxis.

As a young man Keith met and fell in love with a cute, petite little blonde named Margaret.

He was so smitten he would often ride his bike 32 miles to Dubbo to visit Margaret.

IN MEMORIAM: Keith Logue and Sons celebrates 50-years in Coffs Harbour this year. Contributed

Keith and Margaret married on August 25, 1951 in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church at Dubbo and went on to have three children Robert, Colleen and Glenn.

From 1963 to 1967, Keith was employed by two leading Sydney funeral firms as a branch manager and work supervisor.

This involved arranging and conducting funerals and the hiring of vehicles to several city funeral firms, thus enabling him to gain valuable experience in the industry.

In March 1967, Keith and Margaret purchased the funeral firm of L & A Rayner in Coffs Harbour.

Shortly after the business name was changed to its present name of Keith Logue & Sons.

In 1976, Keith's son Bob who already had several years experience in the funeral industry in Sydney returned home to join the firm.

Today Bob's wife Debbie and their three children Aaron, Candace and Ashley continue to run the company with the knowledge and skills passed down from Keith.

This year sees Keith Logue & Sons looking after the families of Coffs Harbour and surroundings districts for 50 years.

There have been exciting plans in the pipeline for major changes to the company for three years and this year they will eventuate, but sadly Keith will not see this happen.

Keith was a foundation member of the Funeral Directors' Association of N.S.W. Limited which formed in 1976, and served continually as a committee member until 2011.

In 1995, Keith was awarded the prestigious R.B. Ben Box Award in recognition of the significant contribution to better standards of service, education and ethics in the funeral industry.

In 2010, Keith was presented the Award of Excellence.

This award is in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the progress made by the Association during his thirty-four years continuous service to the State Committee and for his dedication to the funeral industry.

Keith was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award which is the highest that Rotary International can bestow. During his lawn bowling days he qualified for and won the State Titles.

In 2013, at age 82 Keith and Margaret retired and put their feet up for a well earned rest at Marian Grove Retirement Village.