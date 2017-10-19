24°
Coffs to be rocked by traffic as Midnight Oil fans hit town

ROCKING IT: Heavy traffic is expected to hit Coffs Harbour in the lead up to the Midnight Oil show.
ROCKING IT: Heavy traffic is expected to hit Coffs Harbour in the lead up to the Midnight Oil show.
Keagan Elder
BE MINDFUL of heavy traffic on the roads today in the build up to the Midnight Oil show.

Heavy traffic is expected to build up in both directions on the Pacific Hwy between Boambee and Coffs Harbour as crowds travel to the concert.

Motorists should allow for extra travel time.

Free shuttle buses will run between Coffs Harbour Racecourse, Park Ave and the stadium from 4-6.30pm.

The venue was changed this week from the Hockey Fields to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium forecourt.

Gates to the concert open at 4pm.

Singer/songwriter Jack River will open, taking to the stage at 5.45pm.

She will be followed by 1990s rockers Jebediah at 6.45pm.

Midnight Oil will start at 8pm and are expected to finish about 10pm.

For the latest traffic conditions, visit livetraffic.com.

