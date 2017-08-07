Coffs tipped for new sport facilities

COFFS Harbour's sports facilities are set to receive a major boost following the State Government's announcement it would invest $100 million into new and existing sports infrastructure across regional NSW.

The Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund, which is part of the Deputy Premier's $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, will go towards improving the quality and quantity of sports venues in regional areas.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, made the announcement today.

"Sport is central to the lives of so many people living in the Coffs Harbour electorate," Mr Fraser said.

"We are looking for projects that will not only improve the playing experience, but the fan experience.

"This could be an indoor sports centre, a football field or a multi-purpose complex with change rooms and a cafeteria.

"This fund provides a more streamlined and responsive approach to investment in NSW, and I will work with the local government and sporting groups to identify projects that will benefit the Coffs Harbour electorate and help develop business cases to secure funding."

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the Regional Sport Infrastructure Fund will build upon the investments already being made in the area.

"Sport is integral to building our sense of community," Mr Barilaro said.

"So many of our sports stars were born and raised in regional NSW, and I want to make sure our country kids continue to have the opportunity and facilities they deserve.

"Sport is also a significant economic driver, attracting investment and creating new jobs.

"In the coming weeks, I will be travelling around regional NSW to explain how the Regional Sport Infrastructure Fund can benefit regional NSW and I look forward to hearing the ideas of local communities, local government and community members."

Further information and program guidelines are available at www.nsw.gov.au/regionalsportinfrastructure.