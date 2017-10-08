26°
Sport

Coffs through to Boardriders Battle national final

Jayke Sharp takes on the waves at Macauleys during the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle series event at Coffs Harbour.
Jayke Sharp takes on the waves at Macauleys during the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle series event at Coffs Harbour. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW
Brad Greenshields
by

WITH a third place finish in today's nudie Australian Boardriders Battle series event at Macauleys, the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club has qualified for the national final.

The home team was competing against seven other North Coast clubs, including Sawtell and Woolgoolga, for the right to reach the final which will be held in Newcastle in February.

The top three teams from today's battle were going to qualify for Newcastle and it was a battle royale for Coffs Harbour to edge out Cabarita for that third position.

At the end of the day the Coffs team qualified by finishing just 24 points ahead of Cabarita.

Sawtell finished in sixth position while Woolgoolga finished eighth.

Byron Bay claimed top spot on the podium following a tight run to the finish line with rival Le-Ba (Lennox/Ballina). The tight run saw Byron get the nod by a minuscule 25 point margin.

Results:
1. Byron Bay - 5225 points
2. LeBa (Lennox Ballina) - 5200 points
3. Coffs Harbour - 4874 points
4. Cabarita - 4850 points
5. Kingscliff - 4262 points
6. Sawtell - 3874 points
7. Half Tide - 3562 points
8. Woolgoolga - 3362 points

Topics:  australian boardriders battle coffs harbour coffs harbour boardriders club surfing

