Coffs temperatures set to spring up to 30 tomorrow

HEATING UP: Ty Watson from Home and Holiday Property Services took an early knock off to fish at Coffs Creek bridge and make the most of the warm temperatures.

TEMPERATURES on the Coffs Coast are set to reach summer heights then come crashing down in the space of this week.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jake Phillips said hot air from Western Australia had been blown eastward by a north-easterly air stream.

Mr Phillips said this system would likely push temperatures on the Coffs Coast into the high 20s and possibly up to 30 degrees.

"We're looking at numbers about 10 degrees above average,” Mr Phillips said.

But Mr Phillips said temperatures would come crashing down again as the week nears an end when a cold front is expected to move up from the Southern Ocean.

"Heading into the weekend temperatures will drop a couple of degrees below average,” he said.

This cold front will have the mercury struggle to reach above 20 degrees at the weekend.

Mr Phillips said this variation was typically expected in spring and was unusual for this time of year.

Coffs Harbour forecast

Wednesday: Max. 30/min. 10

Thursday: Max.27/min. 10

Friday: Max. 23/min. 9

Saturday: Max. 20/min. 6

Sunday: Max. 21/min. 4

Monday: Max. 22/min. 5