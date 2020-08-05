Coffs teen’s fate remains shrouded in mystery

Police are appealing for information on the 2003 disappearance of Rose Howell. Photo: Robert McKell

Police are appealing for information on the 2003 disappearance of Rose Howell. Photo: Robert McKell

ON April 11, 2003, Coffs Coast teenager Rose Howell was said to be in 'good spirits' when she left her Repton home.

Her 19th birthday was just around the corner, so she'd decided to spend the morning designing invitations for her party at Bellingen Library and had plans to meet up with friends.

The teen, a bass guitar player and a lover of local theatre, was recognisable to many with her distinctive clothing and mohawk hairdo.

A number of people reported seeing Ms Howell in Bellingen throughout the day.

Eventually Ms Howell left the town with a plan to hitchhike her way back home, and was seen heading north on the Pacific Hwy near the old turn-off to Perry Hill and Repton at around 6.45pm.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Multiple people said Ms Howell was ‘excited’ about her upcoming 19th birthday on the last day she was seen.

A coronial inquest into Ms Howell's disappearance in 2012 determined she was no longer alive - however the date, place and cause of death remains undetermined.

The inquest heard she had a good relationship with her mother and friends and she did not appear to be struggling with mental health issues. There was no evidence to suggest she left on her own will.

In December, 2012, a convicted armed robber, who was also a mental health patient, contacted Crime Stoppers claiming responsibility along with an unidentified accomplice for Rose's disappearance.

The coroner however expressed doubts over the confession, believing he only put himself forward to get media attention.

Today, Ms Howell would have been 36-years-old.

A coronial inquest in 2012 determined Ms Howell was no longer alive, but her body has not been found. Photo: Robert McKell

As part of Missing Persons Week, NSW Police are appealing for information to help locate the teen.

At the time of her disappearance, she was described as of caucasian appearance, with an olive complexion, about 160-165cm tall, with hazel eyes and short, dark hair styled into a mohawk.

She also had a condition in her right leg which caused her to walk with a slight limp.

The NSW Police Force Missing Persons Registry Manager, Detective Inspector Glen Browne, urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Rose was a strong, independent young woman in the prime of her life. She had a keen interest in local theatre, played the bass guitar and wrote songs," Det Insp Browne said.

"We encourage anyone in the community that may have information to come forward, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be.

"After a 17-year search for answers, that small piece of information may be a step towards providing some peace to Rose's mum and loved ones."