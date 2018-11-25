Coffs teen chasing World Cup dream

READY FOR ACTION: Daniel Campbell (left) is currently with the Pararoos in Iran.

Football: Having made his debut in national team colours in July, Pararoo Daniel Campbell now finds himself on an island in the Middle East chasing his World Cup dream.

Daniel and the Pararoos are competing in the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football's Asia-Oceania Championship, which is being held on Iran's Kish Island.

Finish in the top-two and the side will book their tickets to the World Cup in Spain, though that could be easier said than done with Iran, South Korea, Thailand and Jordan all capable of winning.

For Daniel, being on the cusp of representing Australia in a World Cup is incredibly motivating.

"Making my national debut was really special, I was really honoured to represent and play for my country,” Daniel said.

"I'm very happy to be selected for the squad, hopefully we can qualify for the World Cup next year.”

Daniel said he wasn't sure if he would be selected for the Asia-Oceania Championship, so he solely focused on working hard in the lead-up to the event.

The Coffs Coast Tigers representative noted the warm conditions on Kish Island won't change the way the side plays.

"I don't think it will have an impact on the team, I think we've prepared well for the climate and we're ready to go,” he said.

"I've trained and put in the hours, it will be a good tournament.”

Pararoos head coach Kai Lammert is looking forward to seeing what his side can deliver on the pitch.

"The players are well prepared and looking forward to the challenges ahead,” Lammert said.

"Iran is certainly the favourite to take out the tournament, but I believe all five teams competing in the tournament will be competitive.”