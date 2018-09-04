Coffs teachers to rally against $1.9b funding cuts

Principals, parents and teachers joined at the launch of the Fair Funding Now! campaign at Sandy Beach Public School earlier this year.

Principals, parents and teachers joined at the launch of the Fair Funding Now! campaign at Sandy Beach Public School earlier this year. Twitter/Teachers Federation

MORE than 50 teachers from across the Coffs Coast gathered this week to discuss the 'continued underfunding' of support for students with a disability.

NSW Teachers' Federation Special Education Officer Claudia Vera met with the teachers as part of the union's push to draw attention to the Federal Government's public education funding cuts.

Teachers are also set to rally on Thursday, September 6 at 8am outside the Coffs Harbour Education Campus. Greens Candidate for Cowper, Sally Townley is also set to attend.

"The Federal Government supported by the vote of Luke Hartsuyker, has slashed funding to public schools across the Mid North Coast. In 2018 and 2019 it will cut $1.9 billion from public school funding," Ms Vera said.

"This week's action in Coffs Harbour is a message to whomever wants to replace Luke Hartsuyker that this situation is not acceptable."

According to the union, more than 2000 private schools have been given special funding deals by the federal Liberal-National government, while a 120% increase in students with disabilities has been met with only a 6.2% increase in funding.

"All we have heard lately from the government is how hard it is working to hand over billions of additional dollars to non-government schools in special funding deals," Ms Vera said.

"What about the students with a disability who attend public schools on the Coffs Coast. They have been forgotten by the Turnbull government and continue to be ignored by the new Prime Minister. All of our public school students deserve better.

"I am visiting schools and speaking with teachers all over the Cowper electorate who are concerned about what effects Mr Morrison's public education funding cuts will have for their children's education."

In addition to providing more support for the students with a disability, teachers are calling on the federal government to:

immediately reverse the $1.9 billion cut to public schools for 2018 and 2019

resource all schools to ensure public schools are funded to 100 per cent of the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS) by 2023

establish a capital works fund for public schools ensure all students are educated in classrooms and learning spaces where their needs can be met

"Under the Liberal / National government's schools funding arrangement supported by Mr Hartsuyker, 70 per cent of private schools currently receive extra funding via special funding deals made this government," Ms Vera said.

"But what is more unbelievable is how the National party continues to ignore regional students and the highest priority for whoever stands as a candidate in Cowper at the next election should be the restoration of the $1.9 billion in funding the Coalition took from the public school budget for 2018 and 2019, and funding fairness to the Australian school system."