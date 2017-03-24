Coffs talent making a racquet in Townsville

MEMBERS are keen to follow the progress of Coffs Harbour players in the Australian Closed Championships being held for the first time in Townsville.

With more than 100 entries there's sure to be plenty of challenges in the Open and Graded events.

The event holds special interest for locals with Tamika Saxby heading the Women's Open field where she is the top seed.

Tamika has just returned from the USA and Canada where she competed in a number of PSA events since the new year.

She's looking forward to playing in familiar temperatures compared to the severe winter conditions she's just experienced and was elated with the experience and atmosphere encountered at events in Chicago and Cleveland.

Another local entrant, Jacob Ford, will be stepping up in company and competing in the Men's Open for the first time.

Jacob has drawn the number one seed Zac Alexander in his opening match and is happy with his position.

"It's good to get a chance to play one of the top players in Australia and see how I go. I'll do my best and get as much court time as I can. It should be a great experience,” Jacob said.

Jacob has been in solid training and can draw on his recent quality efforts at Sandgate last weekend where he finished second.