25°
Sport

Coffs talent making a racquet in Townsville

24th Mar 2017 3:00 AM
Tamika Saxby.
Tamika Saxby.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MEMBERS are keen to follow the progress of Coffs Harbour players in the Australian Closed Championships being held for the first time in Townsville.

With more than 100 entries there's sure to be plenty of challenges in the Open and Graded events.

The event holds special interest for locals with Tamika Saxby heading the Women's Open field where she is the top seed.

Tamika has just returned from the USA and Canada where she competed in a number of PSA events since the new year.

She's looking forward to playing in familiar temperatures compared to the severe winter conditions she's just experienced and was elated with the experience and atmosphere encountered at events in Chicago and Cleveland.

Another local entrant, Jacob Ford, will be stepping up in company and competing in the Men's Open for the first time.

Jacob has drawn the number one seed Zac Alexander in his opening match and is happy with his position.

"It's good to get a chance to play one of the top players in Australia and see how I go. I'll do my best and get as much court time as I can. It should be a great experience,” Jacob said.

Jacob has been in solid training and can draw on his recent quality efforts at Sandgate last weekend where he finished second.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour jacob ford squash tamika saxby

Coffs talent making a racquet in Townsville

Coffs talent making a racquet in Townsville

LOCALS are keen to follow the progress of Coffs Harbour players in the Australian Closed Championships being held for the first time in Townsville.

Crackdown on motorists in school zones

Police and highway patrol officers are monitoring school zones in the coming months to ensure safety of kids.

Police and highway patrol express concern over children's safety.

VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

LOOKING BACK: Former Member for Cowper and Page Ian Robinson, recalls the day 50 years ago when Sir Robert Menzies retired as Prime Minister after 16 years in office.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

Former member for Cowper and Page passes away

Severe storm warning issued for Coffs Harbour, Grafton

STORM WARNING: A severe storm warning was issued for Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo by the BoM for Thursday, March 23 2017.

The hot, sticky conditions outside might soon be broken by storms

Local Partners

Community spirit shining on

IT was an afternoon filled with fun, games, money raising and a whole lot of community spirit.

Son inspires dad's charity journey

Beyond Bitumin rally entrants, mum Robyn Jones, David Jones and father-in-law Mark Wallace.

Dad's annual charity drive to give back for saving son 8 years ago

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

Beachfront land...

6 Beach Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $750,000-$790...

Located just 9kms north of Coffs Harbour in award winning North Sapphire Beach Estate, this is the last full size beach front lot available and offers a beachside...

Life Could Be A Holiday

11/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $120,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, cabin located in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines, just south of Woolgoolga at Hearnes Lake. Situated on...

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 Auction

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Premium Land Release - Level Beachside Lots

1 Korora Beach Estate, Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Priced from...

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate, Coffs Harbour's latest premium land release. Stage 1 is now selling comprising 22 level allotments within 400m walk to the beach...

Quality 3 bedroom home...

8 James Ide Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $469,000

This central Coffs Harbour home represents a life of ease and convenience. Everything is here to make life better. It starts with a single level floorplan, there...

Immaculate City Central Villa

15/82-84 West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $365,000

Completely renovated from top to bottom, this sunny 3 bedroom villa is situated right in the centre of town. Secure with intercom & gated entry it comes complete...

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

NEW LISTING

14 Kotuku Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $410,000

Set in a desirable cul-de-sac location and close to schools and sporting facilities, #14 Kotuku Street provides the perfect setting for your family home. The...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $899,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

Statement in style and luxury

LUXURY LIVING: This North Sapphire home has come with a long list of high-end inclusions.

SNEAK PEEK: The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

City sale signifies a bright future for CBD

The Boulevard Arcade has sold in Coffs Harbour for just over $4 million.

Multi-million dollar sale brings plans to future development

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!