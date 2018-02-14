Menu
Login
Sport

Coffs taking on best in Boardriders Battle national final

BATTLE READY: Shaun Cansdell in action.
BATTLE READY: Shaun Cansdell in action. Contributed
Brad Greenshields
by

THIS weekend, members of the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club are preparing to take on some of the best surfers in the country in the battle for a national title.

The final of the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle at Newcastle will see the Coffs Harbour team of Shaun Cansdell, Billy Kean, Carly Shanahan, Jayke Sharpe, Taj Watson, Maddison Williams and Lee Winkler go head to head-to-head with the strongest clubs from around the country, some featuring current WSL competitors.

Winkler said Coffs Harbour isn't intimidated by the big names, pointing to the result a couple of years ago when the team finished second overall in the national final, including a win in the teams final.

"I'd like to think that pound for pound we're one of the strongest clubs going around," Winkler said.

"In surfing anything can happen no matter who you're surfing against. You only need to get two good scoring waves in 20 minutes and you can beat anybody."

Not that Winkler thinks the Coffs Harbour team needs a fairytale to succeed.

With a team that features accomplished surfers like Shaun Cansdell (pictured on the back page), Jayke Sharpe and the talented young Carly Shanahan among others, the chances of a good result are high.

"We're not assured of doing well but I don't think we're assured of doing bad either," he said.

"We just go out there on the day and we just do our best but I'd like to think we're at least a top five or six team."

The strong Coffs Harbour Boardriders team.
The strong Coffs Harbour Boardriders team. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

A veteran of WCT surfing himself, Winkler admits that being the team's elder statesman since returning to Coffs Harbour after retiring has proven a true highlight.

"I enjoy surfing for my club probably more than I did as an individual because so many people are involved in it," he said.

BOARDRIDERS BATTLE
Coffs Harbour team:
Shaun Cansdell
Billy Kean
Carly Shanahan
Jayke Sharpe
Taj Watson
Maddison Williams
Lee Winkler

Topics:  boardriders boardriders battle coffs harbour coffs harbour boardriders nudie boardriders battle surfing

Coffs Coast Advocate
BURNING UP: Temps to hit 40°C with heatwave smashing Qld, NSW

BURNING UP: Temps to hit 40°C with heatwave smashing Qld...

What's the weather today? We're in the middle of a heatwave. This is what we have coming on the radar.

Swans to spend afternoon rubbing shoulders with locals

The Sydney Swans will be at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium this afternoon showing youngsters the finer points of AFL before heading to the Jetty Foreshores for a community BBQ.

Junior clinic at Stadium then community barbecue at Jetty Foreshore.

Program to tackle Indigenous smokers head on

QUIT NOW: A new four year program will tackle Indigenous smokers head on so rates keep falling.

Indigenous smokers to get help so they can toss the habit

Lin heavily favoured to make the cut

XiYu Lin of China is one of the in-form golfers tipped to be among the prizemoney at Bonville Golf Resort next week when the Australian ladies Classic tees-off.

Chinese golfer only 21 but already has plenty of experience.

Local Partners

Geoff King Motors take a drive of a golfing kind

LOCAL business synonymous with sponsoring local sport and surf lifesaving will be the presenting partner for next week's Australian Ladsies Classic - Bonville.

Poor run chase proves costly in interdistrict final

LONE HAND: Russell Gardner was the standout batsman in Coffs Harbour's loss in the interdistrict final against Nambucca Valley.

Nambucca Valley again wins interdistrict cricket final over Coffs.

Icon primed for Apollo mission

Prized Icon will line up in the Apollo Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.

Apollo Stakes: Prized Icon well placed to strike in feature sprint