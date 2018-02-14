Coffs sweats out above average temperatures

SIZZLING HOT: Coffs Harbour's apparent temperature is higher than the actual temperature with the high humidity levels.

STEPPING outside feels torturous today.

If you're lucky enough to be somewhere air-conditioned, stay inside.

Otherwise expect a heavy wall of 68% humidity to hit you if you venture outside.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rose Barr said the humidity will make it feel a lot hotter than the actual temperature of 30.3 degrees.

She said humidity levels and wind conditions pushed up the apparent temperature to 33.6C.

This is expected to rise up to 36C at 2pm.

Ms Barr said the typical temperature for Coffs Harbour in February was 26.8C.

"We've been sitting a little above average for a couple of days," Ms Barr said.

But she said the highest temperature recorded by the BOM in Coffs was 40.5C in 1952.

Ms Barr said temperatures should ease as a weak cold front moves across NSW, which expected to hit Coffs tonight.

"From tomorrow we will see some of those temperatures drop," she said.

"It should be a little cooler in coming days."

Tomorrow and Friday are expected to reach a maximum of 31 while tops are expected to reach 29 at the weekend.