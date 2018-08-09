Coffs Support given to drought appeal

Menu
WORKING TOGETHER: Coffs Harbour Support Services pitch in to help farmers
9th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
COFFS Harbour Support Services has been running a donation drive for the drought appeal.

The clients and support team have been rallying to raise money and collect non-perishable donations.

The staff and community raised $1900 which was matched by Coffs Harbour Support Services enabling $4500 to be deposited with Furneys Stock Feeds in Tamworth.

Lucinda Hellyer, branch manager at Furneys Stock Feeds Tamworth was thrilled with the donation.

"We sincerely thank Coffs Harbour Support Services for the generous donation of $4500 to purchase much needed hay and sheep and cattle pellets for our local farming community,” Ms Hellyer said.

"The rural sector as everyone is aware is in the midst of the worst drought in a century.

"This year Tamworth has received 18 days of rain totalling 114mm with a usual average rainfall of 356mm, making this the driest times in 116 years. As our farmers are struggling to feed their stock, it is your generosity that makes a real difference for them and more importantly shows them that people care about them and their plight.

"We have teamed up with "Doing it for our farmers” that will help disburse these much needed goods to the struggling farmers.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

