Coffs students rally against 'gas cash grab'

AFTER being warned by Coffs/Clarence Police to alter their plans, Coffs Harbour students are today rallying online as part of a national day of action.

They are calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to rule out giving billions of COVID-19 recovery funds to the gas industry.

The #FundOurFutureNotGas day of action is being heralded as the most widespread day of action against gas in Australia's history.

The day was organised by the School Strike 4 Climate network, as well as First Nations communities, unions, and everyday Australians in response to leaked plans revealing the Federal Government is considering giving billions of Covid-19 recovery funds to gas.

Year 11 Toormina High School student Ellena Cheers-Flavell has been involved in similar actions in the past including a push to get Coffs Harbour City Council to declare a climate emergency.

"Scott Morrison could invest COVID-19 recovery funds into renewable energy, creating thousands of jobs that would also help tackle climate change," Ms Cheers-Flavell said.

"Instead they're talking about giving billions of taxpayer dollars to the polluting gas industry. It's clearly an irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars."

Year 12, Toormina High School student Ryan Gilchrist says gas is a dangerous fossil fuel that's fuelling climate change.

"There are no jobs in gas. Renewables are the cheapest form of energy and would create thousands of jobs. Spending public funds on gas is a waste of money that is also putting my future at risk."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the action for September 25th involves participants

- Wearing the colour yellow

- Uploading a photo of themselves with a banner

- Using the hashtags #Buildcoffsfuture and #Fundourfuture

- Tagging our local MPs in the photo

The students are joined by unions representing over one million workers who have endorsed the day of action.