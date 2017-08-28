Coffs strike team tasked to combat large grass fire

COFFS FIRE: Fire and Rescue crews have been tasked to a grass fire at Korora.

UPDATE 3.45pm: A COFFS Harbour strike team has been tasked to combat a 707-hectare grass fire.

Coffs Harbour Rural Fire Service district officer Jason Booth said seven appliances and a group officer had been sent to the large fire at Clybucca today.

The alert level for the fire is listed under a watch and act level.

According to a RFS Media spokesman the fire is burning in a north-easterly direction towards Fishermans Reach.

No properties are currently under threat.

The fire, which started at about 3pm yesterday, escalated today with strong winds. Winds are expected to back off later today.

Three aircraft and 50 firefighters have been tasked to the fire.

ORIGINAL 3.18pm: FIRE and Rescue NSW have been tasked to a grass fire north of Coffs Harbour.

According to the NSW Rural Fire Service website the out of control fire is burning along Gross Michel Rd, Korora.

There are two other fires burning west of Coffs Harbour at Bennetts Rd and McCanns Rd from last week.

Coffs Harbour Rural Fire Service district officer Jason Booth said they were both under control but crews were watching a number of smouldering logs.