Coffs store to close its doors to make way for major upgrade

New look coming to Coffs.

LOCAL residents are set to enjoy an even better shopping experience at ALDI Coffs Harbour as it completes a comprehensive store upgrade.

ALDI Coffs Harbour will close temporarily from 5pm Wednesday (September 2) and reopen on Saturday, September 19 with a fresh new look, including better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling.

Many of the improvements have been implemented following extensive store trials and ALDI’s state-wide rollout of its modern store design in South and Western Australia.

“While we’re delighted to be introducing these innovations, we want our customers to know they won’t lead to higher prices,” an ALDI Australia spokesperson said.

New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

As energy management remains a key priority for ALDI, the store has energy efficient LED lighting. There will also be improved point-of-sale displays and store signage.

ALDI Coffs Harbour shoppers will have access to the same award-winning grocery products and popular Special Buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily.

“We’re excited to be undertaking these upgrades and welcome the community to visit our new store from Saturday September 19 and share their feedback about the store experience,” an ALDI spokesperson said.

While ALDI Coffs Harbour closes temporarily, shoppers can visit ALDI Toormina for all of their grocery needs.

ALDI Coffs Harbour will continue to be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees, providing a unique and rewarding career opportunity in retail.

Opening hours will also continue to be 8:30am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 7pm Sunday.