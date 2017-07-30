Coffs stars grab glory indoors

WHEN it comes to shining on the national championships stage, Coffs Harbour's young indoor cricketers are leading the way.

Eight local kids travelled to Mackay to play for a national crown after being selected to play for the NSW Country Cyclones.

Jack Horseman (13 & under boys), Georgie Martin, Holly Simmons and Kaitlyn Britnell (14 & under girls), Ben Martin and Hayden Cross (15 & under boys), Anika Learoyd (17 & under girls) and James Britnell (17 & under boys) all performed strongly throughout the tournament.

Horseman was part of a national title winning outfit while James Britnell was picked to play for the NSW Blues in the 21 & under division alongside fellow Coffs Harbour player Codey Hutchinson.

At just 15 years of age the selection of Learoyd in the NSW Blues open women's team proves that her career is one to be watched closely.

Both Simmons and Kaitlyn Britnell were named in the 14 & under division's prestigious All Star team with Simmons also being named as the player of the tournament for that division.

Some of these talented youngsters will be playing in the Indoor Cricket Super League finals being played in Coffs Harbour today.

The Coffs Harbour Cougars will be competing against teams from Charlestown, Maitland, Kempsey, Dubbo and Inverell across three grades plus the Masters competition.