Coffs squash player chosen to play in Australian team

Coffs Harbour squash player Jacob Ford will be representing Australia in July after being selected to play at the World Junior Championships to be held in New Zealand.

THE cream of Australia's squash future will be heading to New Zealand in July this year to compete in the World Junior Championships and a Coffs Harbour player will be in the thick of the action.

After a string of strong performances recently, Jacob Ford has been rewarded with selection in the Australian boys team to play in the individual championships.

The talented teen has only just returned from New Zealand where he contested the Oceania Junior Open Championships finishing fourth in a strong line up in the under-17 age group.

He followed this up by competing in the Trans-Tasman Championships.

Jacob's form improved throughout the championships and his performances helped cement a spot in the Australian team for Tauranga.

This selection tops off a busy period that lies ahead for Ford with events in both NSW and Queensland planned before returning to New Zealand.

Every second year the Boys contest the World Junior Teams event and on alternate years the girls have a similar opportunity as Australia's representative team, so this is a great opportunity for Ford to experience the individuals championships this year and set his sights and goals towards further opportunities in 2018.