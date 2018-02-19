Menu
Coffs sisters battle it out on My Kitchen Rules

Sisters Georgie, 25, and Alicia, 30 from Coffs Harbour will compete in tonight's episode of My Kitchen Rules
Sisters Georgie, 25, and Alicia, 30 from Coffs Harbour will compete in tonight's episode of My Kitchen Rules
Jasmine Minhas
by

LOCALS may notice some familiar faces on national TV as Coffs Harbour sisters Georgie, 25, and Alicia, 30, attempt to cook their way to the top of the leader board in tonight's episode of My Kitchen Rules.

The pair, whose family owns the restaurant Peking Palace Chinese Takeaway at Max Murray Mall, are bringing their 'modern take' on Asian cuisine to the table tonight on the popular Seven Network cooking show.

The show sees teams compete for a $100,000 prize by serving a three-course dinner at their homes for the judges Pete Evans and Manu Feildel, and the opposing teams.

"Our parents run a Chinese restaurant so we definitely have something to prove," Alicia told Yahoo7.

"As kids we were wrapping wontons and peeling carrots instead of playing games."

Alicia, an accountant, recently opened up to New Idea about her clinical depression and anxiety in attempt to raise awareness of the conditions.

"I hit about 28 and just stopped giving a crap about what people thought of me. But now that this is all happening, all of that has come back to the front," she told New Idea.

"We are going to be judged by all of Australia and it's scary."

The episode based in Coffs Harbour airs from 7.30pm tonight.

Coffs Coast Advocate
