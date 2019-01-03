Coffs side will need to dig deep

TOP BAT: Diggers will be looking to get Harwood's Nathan Ensbey out early.

TOP BAT: Diggers will be looking to get Harwood's Nathan Ensbey out early. Caitlan Charles

CRICKET: They might be beside each other on the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League ladder, but Diggers captain Trevor Bailey believes there is a decent gap between his side and Harwood.

The skipper is optimistic of a win when the teams clash today, but will be satisfied if his troops can just make a good account of themselves.

"It would be nice to beat them, but we've been a little way off them,” Bailey said.

"I'm expecting some good batting, they put 300 on us last time.”

Despite sitting third on the table, Bailey said his side are content to fly under the radar as the squad continue to gel.

"It goes back to the goals we set at the start of the year, we just want to improve week-to-week.

"But sometimes you get a bit of luck go your way and you get the result.”

The match between Diggers and Harwood is at Fitzroy Oval and begins at 1.30pm.