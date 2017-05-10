Coffs Show is set to light up Saturday night

SPECTACLE: Check out the C.ex SkyShow Spectacular at the 2017 Coffs Harbour Show on Saturday from 8.30pm.

THIS year's C.ex SkyShow Spectacular, the Coffs Harbour Show's fireworks display, proudly presented by loyal sponsor C.ex Coffs, is sure to surprise and thrill locals with a world-class pyrotechnic show.

Christopher Pearson, of CD Pearson Fireworks, a veteran with almost three decades of experience, says the fireworks display taking place on Saturday evening will feature a host of new and exciting spectacles.

"With C.ex as sponsors, we are delivering a truly spectacular show," Mr Pearson said.

"We have some exciting new additions, including a series of 100-shot items.

One is known as an Up Cherry Blossom and delivers a huge series of red and silver balls stretching across the majority of the main ring, lasting for 37 seconds.

"We will have eight Cherry Blossom aerial shells which will form an arc that will appear to light up from one end of the showground to the other.

"They are very similar to the ones used on Sydney Harbour and they will be spectacular.

"We also have over 100-odd shells with many new effects and 26 kilos of high-grade explosives all going off in the ring.

"It's going to be a visual delight."

Mr Pearson added another really special addition to the 2017 C.ex SkyShow Spectacular is a WHCK19O, an item containing 420 shots of a unique combination of peach, lemon and water green star effects.

Mr Pearson is one of Australia's most accomplished and experienced pyrotechnicians.

He trained under Syd Howard, Australia's foremost fireworks expert, and went on to create the fireworks for Brisbane Expo 88.

He worked in Canada with the famous Calgary Stampede for over 25 years, creating stunning displays for the huge crowds of international guests.

Mr Pearson says the popularity of fireworks displays has not diminished in all the years he has been working in the industry.

"I think people love being so close to the power of the fireworks," he said

"You can feel them through the ground sometimes.

"It's a very unique experience, and, of course, even adults just love it."

