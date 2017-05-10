Coffs Show is back with loads of family fun

OVER 12,000 people are expected to head to the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds this weekend for the 103rd annual Coffs Harbour Show.

The ever-popular Coffs Harbour Show features all of the crowd favourites such as the sashing of the showgirl; Sideshow Alley with rides, showbags and more; carnival rides, fireworks, wood chopping, demolition derby, mower races, vintage cars and machinery displays, nXt Factor Schools competition, and the Coffs Coast Isuzu's Precision Drivers Team D-Max to thrill the crowds.

There is plenty of animal fun on offer, including the oh-so cute and clever Guide Dogs obstacle course, horses led and ridden, show jumping, sporting events, horse in harness, beef cattle, chook washing, cats and even alpacas.

2016: Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show committee president Margo Caba with former vice president Karen Luke. Trevor Veale

The Family Farmland promises to be a hit with the kids with the Baby Animal Nursery petting and feeding, Reptile World, the Tabatinga Stage and Jumping Castle, Healthy Harold and the Life Education Van, face painting and the kids can have their photos taken with Peppa Pig, Elmo and friends and Gulliver, the world's biggest Guide Dog.

Scenes from the 2016 Coffs Harbour Show. David Barwell

The Coffs Coast Advocate Produce & Craft Pavilion will feature a host of local produce including bananas, fresh produce, honey, flowers; woodwork, art, photography, and home brew; cooking, cake Decorating , Jams & Preserves; Paper Craft, Beading, and China Painting and more; as well as the secomd annual $1000 Bailey Centre LIBERTY Best Scone competition.

And what Show would be complete without the food, glorious food?

The Show Society's all day BBQ steak and sausage sandwiches are on offer from early brekky until close; or there is the Ladies Auxiliary Canteens offering affordable home style food from 9am until close; and a stack of food and coffee vendors.

Our feature on the following pages gives you the full program of events as well as a handy site map, so all you have to do is get to the Show and have some fun.

For more information go to coffsharbourshowsociety.com.au