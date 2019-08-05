Coffs set to host title decider again

Sebastien Ogier (FRA) of team Citroen Total WRT is posing for a portrait on day 3 during the World Rally Championship Chile in Conseption, Chile on May 11, 2019

MOTORSPORT: Could it happen again? Could the Coffs Coast host another epic showdown for the FIA World Rally Championship with the eyes of tens of millions of fans glued on our backyard?

Sébastien Ogier, Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville, who fought for the drivers’ title right down to the final morning at Rally Australia last November, are locked in combat again and the margins could not be tighter – just seven points blanket the three fastest rally drivers on the planet.

Between them, they have won all but one of the eight rallies so far this year. Only four events remain until the WRC circus zooms into Coffs.

Rally Australia is being staged on the Coffs Coast from November 14-17.

