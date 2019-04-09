Coffs scores below average on 'place experience' index

A DEVELOPMENT application that was put on public exhibition three times, and received almost 200 submissions, will be up for consideration at Thursday night's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

The proposal is for eight large residential lots at Crossmaglen Road, Bonville.

The subdivision involves constructing a new public road via Crossmaglen Road.

The new road will be a cul-de-sac and will be linked by a new fire trail, connecting with the Baker Drive Reserve.

All of the submissions received during the three exhibition periods were objecting to the proposal.

LOTS OF INTEREST: There were 44 submissions received during the first public exhibition period, 101 in the second period and 32 in the third period. Janine Watson

Placescore below average for Coffs

Coffs Harbour has rated below average based on a place experience measurement tool.

The 'place experience' measurement tool known as Placescore involved community engagement via online and face to face surveys between November, 2018 and February, 2019.

A total of 2,075 responses were collected.

The report provides an executive summary of key findings for the whole of the LGA, and then looks at specific localities in more details.

The overall Coffs Harbour LGA achieved a score of 65 which is below the NSW average of 72.

Key strengths listed for the overall LGA are elements of the natural environment and locally owned and operated businesses.

Areas for improvement are listed as quality of public space; access and safety of walking, cycling and/or public transport; walking/jogging/bike paths that connect housing to communal amenities; and protection of the natural environment.

Further analysis was also undertaken on localities when sufficient responses were received with Sawtell (77) and Moonee Beach (72) achieving the top scores and Toormina the bottom score (58).

Scores for other neighbourhoods included Arrawarra and Mullaway (65); Boambee East (64); Coffs Harbour city (64); Coramba (68); Corindi Beach (67), Nana Glen (61); Sandy Beach (66); and Woolgoolga (67). Four localities within the Coffs Harbour city area were further broken down for analysis, being City Centre (62); Jetty (69); Park Beach (64); and West Coffs (64).

The results will inform the preparation of the Coffs Future Transport Strategy.