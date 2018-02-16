Menu
Coffs, Sawtell, Dorrigo warned of incoming storms

STORM BREWING: A storm brews over Coffs Harbour as the BOM issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Coffs Coast.
STORM BREWING: A storm brews over Coffs Harbour as the BOM issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Coffs Coast. Keagan Elder
Keagan Elder
by

COFFS Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo could be hit by storms this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands.

It said severe storms were likely to produce heavy rains, which could lead to flash flooding, and hail stones over over the next several hours.

Severe storm warning for parts of the Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands on Friday, February 16, 2018.
Severe storm warning for parts of the Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands on Friday, February 16, 2018. BOM

Areas likely to be affected include Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Dorrigo, Grafton, Lismore and Tenterfield.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES on 132 500.

