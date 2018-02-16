Coffs, Sawtell, Dorrigo warned of incoming storms

STORM BREWING: A storm brews over Coffs Harbour as the BOM issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Coffs Coast.

COFFS Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo could be hit by storms this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands.

It said severe storms were likely to produce heavy rains, which could lead to flash flooding, and hail stones over over the next several hours.

Severe storm warning for parts of the Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands on Friday, February 16, 2018. BOM

Areas likely to be affected include Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Dorrigo, Grafton, Lismore and Tenterfield.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: