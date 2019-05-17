Coffs runners' daily double at Rosehill

ON THE MOVE: Trainer Aiden St Vincent is racing promising four-year-old So Shy in Sydney tomorrow.

COFFS Harbour geldings Plonka and So Shy are aiming at tomorrow's $75,000 TAB Highway Handicap (1200m) at Rosehill Gardens and while their respective trainers are confident they will run well, Coffs Harbour Racing Club officials are hoping they might just quinella the race.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club CEO Tim Saladine loves it when any Coffs-trained horse travels and wins.

He'd be even more delighted if Plonka and So Shy run one-two today.

"It would be great for Warren (Gavenlock) and Aiden (St Vincent) and a great promotion for the club,” Saladine said.

"It would be a credit to two good trainers. Warren has a very promising horse in Plonka, who was a very good winner at Tamworth on their Cup day. He'll be fitter for that run, too.

"Aiden has been going great, too. He's probably had five or six winners over the last couple of months. Hopefully they run one-two, couldn't think of anything better.”

St Vincent likes the quinella idea.

"Plonka's been well supported in the market,” he said of Gavenlock's lightly raced three-year-old.

"Fearnley beat him at Grafton so if Plonka wins it makes him (Fearnley) look even better.”

Fearnley, he said, was out spelling while So Shy has just returned.

"He finished fifth at Hawkesbury,” he said of the four-year-old's first run back in a similar Highway Handicap race three weeks ago.

"Got beaten just over three lengths. That was his first run for eight months. I also took him down there to see how he handled the trip and he did that well too.

"I think the 1200m suits him better this time and hopefully that run under his belt will do him good. He's also drawn well and has a couple of speed horses outside him. Hopefully they have to be used up to get across and he can sit just off the speed. I'd like to be stalking them.”

While he thinks the two horses that finished in front of him at Hawkesbury will be hard to beat, he "won't be too upset if Plonka beats us”.

Warren Gavenlock said "both (Coffs) horses go all right”.

"Plonka pulled up terrific after Tamworth,” he said.

"I wouldn't say he's improved but more so he's maintained and going along quite nicely, but he doesn't have to improve a helluva lot after an impressive win at Tamworth and an impressive second at Grafton to Fearnley.

"He's drawn 11 but that doesn't concern me a great deal. He'll be able to get across and get a good possie, be handy at the turn and then run over them.”

He also travelled "great”, Gavenlock said of the three-year-old's trip south. "I do expect him to run well and expect him to be hard to beat.”

So what happens then?

"I'd like to be able to say he's a Country Championship horse,” he said.

"If we think he can get the 1400m then we'll spell him and bring him back for next year's Championships.”