Coffs rides out pandemic on two wheels

Motorcycle sales are up despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Motorcycle sales are up despite the coronavirus pandemic.

WHAT do you do when the world is gripped by uncertainty due to a global pandemic?

You buy a motorbike.

It may sound counterintuitive but as Darryl Smith of Coffs Motorsports explains, new motorbike sales have surged in recent months.

“We would normally be trading at around $120,000 to $150,000 and now we are doing over $300,000,” he said.

“It’s seven days a week and we can’t keep up.”

And it wasn’t just new bikes sales that were spiking, Mr Smith said customers were looking improve what they already had, causing sales of parts and accessories to “go through the roof” as well.

Mr Smith said the uncertain times may be causing some people re-evaluate whether or not to make that special purchase.

“I think people are looking at life and thinking – the future is so uncertain I am going to do those things now’,” he said.

“Lets go for it.”

It was a trend being shared across the town, with another store confirming they too had been inundated with people looking to fix up their two-wheeled wonders, particularly when stuck at home due to the coronavirus restrictions.

However the spike in sales has been tempered by supply issues, with a number of overseas manufacturers shutting factories due to the coronavirus.

This had led to Mr Smith carrying less than half of his usual range.

It stands in stark contrast to the car industry, which is coming off the back of two consecutive months of worst ever sales figures.

In April, figures showed just 38,926 were sold as opposed to 75,550 in April 2019.

May was marginally better with 59,894 cars sold, a reduction of 33,067 on the same month last year.