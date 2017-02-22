27°
Coffs residents one of the most financially trustworthy

Jasmine Minhas
| 22nd Feb 2017 4:20 PM
MONEY MONEY MONEY: The town has been named as one of NSW's financially savviest suburbs, with local residents holding one of the highest average credit scores of 768.
MONEY MONEY MONEY: The town has been named as one of NSW's financially savviest suburbs, with local residents holding one of the highest average credit scores of 768. Candyce Braithwaite

COFFS residents are one of the state's most financially trustworthy, according to new data.

The town has been named as one of NSW's financially savviest suburbs, with local residents holding one of the highest average credit scores of 768, according to credit reference agency Veda and getcreditscore.com.au.

However, this data comes just after a report by the Australian Financial Security Authority revealed Coffs has the highest number of business related personal bankruptcies outside of Sydney.

A credit score is a number that depicts a person's 'creditworthiness', used to evaluate the probability a person will repay their debts.

In NSW, the average credit score in 2016 was 760.

Coffs beat out neighbouring regions, with the Nambucca to Kempsy region having a credit score average of 753, and the Clarence Valley an average of 765.

The suburb with the highest credit score average was Ku-ring-gai in the north shore region of Sydney with 806.

Females overall had higher averages than males, scoring 785 and 776 respectively.

Luke Keller, CEO of getcreditscore.com.au, said Australians need to be reminded of the value of a strong credit score, and how much that score can affect them and their future financial options.

"These figures are important as many Australians now rely on credit to maintain their lifestyles. Whilst living on credit can bring instant relief, certain behaviours can potentially damage your ability to apply for credit in the future,” Mr Keller said.

"Many Australians are confused as to what affects their credit score, yet it is an important part of their financial health. Our survey found that 81% of Australians didn't realise that paying electricity or gas bills 60 days late could have an impact on their credit score.

"The release of this local data is an opportunity for Coffs Harbour residents to investigate their own score and understand whether they need to take steps to improve it.”

Measures that can be taken to maintain and improve a credit score rating include making loan and credit repayments on time, showing a history of saving, and avoiding using credit where possible.

Mr Keller added income and status do not determine a credit rating.

