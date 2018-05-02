Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adventurer Scott Donaldson paddles from Lord Howe Island attempting to be the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand.
Adventurer Scott Donaldson paddles from Lord Howe Island attempting to be the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand. Anna Thompson
News

Coffs resident paddles closer to glory in epic kayak to NZ

Jasmine Minhas
by
19th Jun 2018 11:00 AM

INCHING closer to international glory with each stroke of the paddle, adventurer Scott Donaldson's third attempt to become the first person to kayak across the Tasman Sea solo seems to be within reach.

Braving the elements for more than a month now, the Coffs Harbour resident was last reported sitting just 700km north west of his destination, New Zealand's Taranaki Coast, on the weekend.

Hopefully it will be smooth sailing from here for the 47-year-old father, whose epic voyage has been hampered by lightning storms, bad currents and sharks.

Setting off from Jetty Beach on May 2, Donaldson paddled 586km to Lord Howe Island within 10 days and resumed his journey on May 18.

Since then he has had a 2.5m shark chase his kayak, has had to sit out intense storms, and was recently forced to paddle a full circle after getting caught in a current pattern which pushed him north 100km off his path.

But his land-based team leader, Nigel Escott, said the conditions are 'so good' now and Donaldson is making great progress.

"The conditions are great, he's in a good current and there is a tail wind, so he's making 'hay while the sun shines'", Mr Escott said.

"The conditions are so good that he's actually paddling for up to 20 hours a day."

In 2014, Donaldson came agonisingly close when he was rescued in 40-foot seas after two months - just a mere 83km from the NZ shore.

Being hammered by a storm with a broken rudder and satellite phone, protocol mean that the kayaker needed to be winched to safety.

It was a lucky escape for Donaldson considering a previous attempt in 2007 saw kayaker Andrew McAuley disappear and presumed dead, his kayak found 56km off the coast of NZ.

The Advocate will be providing regular updates on Donaldson's journey as he reaches closer to NZ.

Related Items

Show More
australia coffs coast kayaker new zealand scott donaldson trans-tasman
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs' cheapest fuel? We've got you covered

    Coffs' cheapest fuel? We've got you covered

    News In trying to drive change, here's the best places to fill up today.

    Ratepayers should have had a say on civic centre plan

    Ratepayers should have had a say on civic centre plan

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Amazon launches free two day delivery for regions

    Amazon launches free two day delivery for regions

    Smarter Shopping Need something delivered before the weekend?

    Firefighters to stage strike action

    premium_icon Firefighters to stage strike action

    News Pay dispute escalates to industrial action for Fire and Rescue crews

    Local Partners