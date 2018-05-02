Coffs resident paddles closer to glory in epic kayak to NZ

Adventurer Scott Donaldson paddles from Lord Howe Island attempting to be the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand.

INCHING closer to international glory with each stroke of the paddle, adventurer Scott Donaldson's third attempt to become the first person to kayak across the Tasman Sea solo seems to be within reach.

Braving the elements for more than a month now, the Coffs Harbour resident was last reported sitting just 700km north west of his destination, New Zealand's Taranaki Coast, on the weekend.

Hopefully it will be smooth sailing from here for the 47-year-old father, whose epic voyage has been hampered by lightning storms, bad currents and sharks.

Setting off from Jetty Beach on May 2, Donaldson paddled 586km to Lord Howe Island within 10 days and resumed his journey on May 18.

Kayaker aims to reach New Zealand: Scott Donaldson is attempting for a second time to become the first man to kayak across the Tasman.

Since then he has had a 2.5m shark chase his kayak, has had to sit out intense storms, and was recently forced to paddle a full circle after getting caught in a current pattern which pushed him north 100km off his path.

But his land-based team leader, Nigel Escott, said the conditions are 'so good' now and Donaldson is making great progress.

"The conditions are great, he's in a good current and there is a tail wind, so he's making 'hay while the sun shines'", Mr Escott said.

"The conditions are so good that he's actually paddling for up to 20 hours a day."

In 2014, Donaldson came agonisingly close when he was rescued in 40-foot seas after two months - just a mere 83km from the NZ shore.

Being hammered by a storm with a broken rudder and satellite phone, protocol mean that the kayaker needed to be winched to safety.

It was a lucky escape for Donaldson considering a previous attempt in 2007 saw kayaker Andrew McAuley disappear and presumed dead, his kayak found 56km off the coast of NZ.

The Advocate will be providing regular updates on Donaldson's journey as he reaches closer to NZ.