Coffs remains home of football's Youth Championships

The FFA National Youth Championships for Girls will be held at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium this year from July 16 to 20. Trevor Veale

A 12 year relationship between Coffs Harbour and Football Federation Australia (FFA) will continue for at least another two years following the announcement the National Youth Championships will continue to be played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in 2018 and next year.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW in partnership with Northern NSW Football (NNSWF), had secured the FFA National Youth Championships for two years.

"I am delighted that this wonderful event will be returning to my home town for another two years, supporting the next generation of talented football players while boosting the local visitor economy," Mr Fraser said.

"The 2018 and 2019 FFA National Youth Championships are expected to attract more than 4,800 overnight visitors and generate more than $5 million for the local economy across the two-year period.

"This wonderful event has been hosted in Coffs Harbour since 2006 and provides a fantastic opportunity for local businesses, accommodation providers, restaurants, and tourism providers to capitalise on the additional visitors and showcase why Coffs Harbour is such a great holiday destination."

NNSWF Chief Executive Officer David Eland said he was thrilled that NNSWF secured the rights to conduct the FFA National Youth Championships for a further two years.

"The FFA's decision to hold the event in Coffs Harbour is reflective of NNSWF's expertise and the outstanding support provided by Coffs Harbour City Council and the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW," Mr Eland said.

"NNSWF is committed to providing the best young footballers throughout Australia and their families with a great experience in one of our region's most spectacular holiday destinations."

The FFA National Youth Championships is the leading annual national football competition for boys in the under 13 and 14 year old age groups and girls in the under 14 and 15 year old age groups.

Running across five days, the event involves teams from all member State Federations of the FFA competing against one another for the title of National Champion.

The 2018 and 2019 FFA National Youth Championships will be held at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium. The girls' competition will take place from July 16 to 20 while the boys' competition is being held from September 24 to 28.