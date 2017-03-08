Coffs recreational fishing boosted by $500,000 grants

FISHING FUND: Skewes Quarry rock ramp will be repaired as as part of the NSW Government's Habitat Action Grants Program to improve recreational fishing.

COFFS Harbour will share the spoils of more than $500,000 put towards recreational fishing grants across NSW.

Under the State Government's Habitat Action Grants Program, $554,000 was granted to 26 fish habitat projects.

The program is designed to boost fish numbers and help improve creeks, riverbanks and wetlands.

Skewes Quarry rock ramp fishway will be repaired as the only Coffs Harbour electorate project.

Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair said, in a statement, there were 57 applications submitted.

"These grants will assist recreational fishing groups, local Councils and community groups to rehabilitate degraded fish habitat through a range of works, including revegetation of river banks, re-snagging, restoring water flows and fencing to protect creek banks," Mr Blair said.

"It's not only the fish that will benefit from these works - valuable agricultural grazing land will be protected and water quality in our rivers improved, this will have flow-on benefits to local communities and tourism through improved recreational fishing opportunities."

Other projects across NSW included:

the installation of 17 woody habitats (snags)

more than 3.2km of riparian fencing installed to manage stock access

revegetation over 14km of riparian zone, planting at least 15,000 trees, shrubs and sedges

control of invasive riverbank weeds over 26km

reinstate 550km of fish habitat by addressing five fish passage barriers

implement 3.1km of bank erosion control

improve management of 120ha of wetland habitat.

A full list of successful projects can be found at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/hag.