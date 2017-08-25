19°
Sport

Coffs ready for hot WRC climax

25th Aug 2017 3:00 AM
STILL A CHANCE: There's a mathematical chance Jari-Matti Latvala can win the WRC championship.
STILL A CHANCE: There's a mathematical chance Jari-Matti Latvala can win the WRC championship. Trevor Veale

Will the World Rally Champion be crowned on the streets of Coffs Harbour?

With only three rounds of the World Rally Championship remaining, there's still four drivers with a mathematical chances of winning to coveted title.

Reigning champion Sébastien Ogier leads Thierry Neuville 17 points but the win of Ott Tänak in Germany last week has brought him to within a very managable 33 points of the championship lead.

Jari-Matti Latvala is considered an outside chance of being the world number one. He will have to win the two next events to have any chance but if he's still a chance come the final round, he is a good performer in Australia.

Marring any disasters at the next two rallies, the outcome of the World Rally Championship is far from decided and that will push these drivers to the limit and beyond on the tricky Coffs Coast roads.

Experts like Sébastien Loeb have been caught out by road surface changes and with the Kennards Hire Rally Australia contested in November, an afternoon storm is never out of the question, bringing quickly-changing conditions.

The cars at the next event, Rally Catalunya, have to convert from gravel spec to tarmac spec in a longer than usual evening service break after the first full day. Adaptability will be the key.

Ogier won the Catalunya rally last year, proving his mastery of mixed-surface events.

Obviously Neuville has the best chance of taking the crown from Ogier.

A win in Spin or Wales before the WRC comes to Coffs would make all the difference.

The WRC stars drive at a pace that must be seen to be believed.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia has great viewing every day of the event, with a fabulous two-for-one offer available for spectators. Get in quick as this offer will end soon and it's your best chance to save money to see the best motorsport in Australia this year.

To buy tickets go to www.rallyaustralia.com.au/ticket-offer-limited.

Currently there's an offer where you can buy two tickets for the price of one.

Use the promo code KHRA17 to take advantage of this offer which expires soon.

Topics:  rally australia world rally championship wrc

