SELFIE TIME: Camille Chevalier, Chloe Leurquin, Christine Wolf and Casey Danielson grab a pic while checking out the Coffs Coast from the Sealy Lookout vantage point.
Golf

Coffs puts out welcome mat for international golfers

Brad Greenshields
by
21st Feb 2018 11:00 AM

THIS selfie taken at Sealy Lookout is proof of the international invasion golf is bringing to the Coffs Coast for the next couple of weeks.

Enjoying the sights of Coffs Harbour from atop Bruxner Park were Austrian Christine Wolf, Chloe Leurquin from Belgium, French girl Camille Chevalier and American Casey Danielson.

The field for the Australian Ladies Classic which tees off at Bonville Golf Resort tomorrow has attracted more than 50 players from Europe as well as others from the United States and Mexico.

Wolf admitted our region made quite the first impression on her.

"I've heard so much about Coffs Harbour over the last few weeks and our host family picked us up from the airport and drove us around the bay and it was super breathtaking," the Austrian said.

Chevalier has her eye on making birdies this week but she's also hoping for some time to enjoy another passion which our beaches can accommodate.

"Coffs Harbour is really cool and I really like to surf, so it's a cool spot for surfing and I'm excited to try the waves," she said.

"When I first got to Bonville Golf Resort I thought it was so beautiful with all the trees, so I'm super excited to play.

"I saw kangaroos yesterday when I went to the restaurant and I'm looking forward to seeing the koalas but apparently they are very hard to find. I hope to see one or two."

