Coffs pub makes state's most 'violent' list
A COFFS Harbour hotel has been named and shamed as the fourth most 'violent' venue in the state, according to the latest round up by Liquor and Gaming NSW.
The Coast Hotel had the fourth highest number of assaults take place at the premises during 2017, just behind major city venues Sydney Junction Hotel, Munich Brau Haus, and Ivy.
A total of 17 assaults reported to police took place at The Coast Hotel in 2017, an increase from 12 assaults in 2016.
In more positive news, the Coffs Harbour Hotel has been dropped from the 'violent' list for 2017 after 12 assaults were reported in 2016.
VIOLENT VENUES LIST ROUND 19
(Incidents reported to police during 2017)
Sydney Junction Hotel - 25 incidents
Munich Brau Haus, The Rocks - 21 incidents
Ivy - Sydney 19 incidents
The Coast Hotel - Coffs Harbour 17 incidents
The Sunken Monkey Hotel - Erina 15 incidents
Amaroo Hotel - Dubbo 14 incidents
Sugar Lounge - Manly 14 incidents
Coogee Bay Hotel - 13 incidents
Home Nightclub - Sydney 13 incidents
King Street Hotel - Newscastle 13 incidents
Scruffy Murphy's - Sydney 13 incidents
Beach Road Hotel - Bondi Beach 12 incidents
Camden Hotel - 12 incidents
Penrith Rugby League Club Limited - 12 incidents