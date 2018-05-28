Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A total of 17 assaults reported to police took place at The Coast Hotel during 2017.
A total of 17 assaults reported to police took place at The Coast Hotel during 2017. nigadis
News

Coffs pub makes state's most 'violent' list

Jasmine Minhas
by
28th May 2018 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COFFS Harbour hotel has been named and shamed as the fourth most 'violent' venue in the state, according to the latest round up by Liquor and Gaming NSW.

The Coast Hotel had the fourth highest number of assaults take place at the premises during 2017, just behind major city venues Sydney Junction Hotel, Munich Brau Haus, and Ivy.

A total of 17 assaults reported to police took place at The Coast Hotel in 2017, an increase from 12 assaults in 2016.

In more positive news, the Coffs Harbour Hotel has been dropped from the 'violent' list for 2017 after 12 assaults were reported in 2016.

VIOLENT VENUES LIST ROUND 19

(Incidents reported to police during 2017)

Sydney Junction Hotel - 25 incidents

Munich Brau Haus, The Rocks - 21 incidents

Ivy - Sydney 19 incidents

The Coast Hotel - Coffs Harbour 17 incidents

The Sunken Monkey Hotel - Erina 15 incidents

Amaroo Hotel - Dubbo 14 incidents

Sugar Lounge - Manly 14 incidents

Coogee Bay Hotel - 13 incidents

Home Nightclub - Sydney 13 incidents

King Street Hotel - Newscastle 13 incidents

Scruffy Murphy's - Sydney 13 incidents

Beach Road Hotel - Bondi Beach 12 incidents

Camden Hotel - 12 incidents

Penrith Rugby League Club Limited - 12 incidents

assault coast hotel coffs harbour liquor and gaming nsw violent venues
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Police on hunt for wanted man

    Police on hunt for wanted man

    News Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate a man wanted over an alleged stealing offence.

    • 28th May 2018 12:00 PM
    How Julene Thorburn betrayed Tiahleigh Palmer

    premium_icon How Julene Thorburn betrayed Tiahleigh Palmer

    Opinion No excusing foster mum's decision to cover-up Tiahleigh's murder

    • 28th May 2018 11:52 AM
    Clubs make a stand against drug and alcohol abuse

    Clubs make a stand against drug and alcohol abuse

    News Clubs make a stand against drug and alcohol abuse

    Motorbike rider seriously injured in crash

    Motorbike rider seriously injured in crash

    News Motorbike rider seriously injured in crash

    Local Partners