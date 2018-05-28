Coffs pub makes state's most 'violent' list

A total of 17 assaults reported to police took place at The Coast Hotel during 2017.

A COFFS Harbour hotel has been named and shamed as the fourth most 'violent' venue in the state, according to the latest round up by Liquor and Gaming NSW.

The Coast Hotel had the fourth highest number of assaults take place at the premises during 2017, just behind major city venues Sydney Junction Hotel, Munich Brau Haus, and Ivy.

A total of 17 assaults reported to police took place at The Coast Hotel in 2017, an increase from 12 assaults in 2016.

In more positive news, the Coffs Harbour Hotel has been dropped from the 'violent' list for 2017 after 12 assaults were reported in 2016.

VIOLENT VENUES LIST ROUND 19

(Incidents reported to police during 2017)

Sydney Junction Hotel - 25 incidents

Munich Brau Haus, The Rocks - 21 incidents

Ivy - Sydney 19 incidents

The Coast Hotel - Coffs Harbour 17 incidents

The Sunken Monkey Hotel - Erina 15 incidents

Amaroo Hotel - Dubbo 14 incidents

Sugar Lounge - Manly 14 incidents

Coogee Bay Hotel - 13 incidents

Home Nightclub - Sydney 13 incidents

King Street Hotel - Newscastle 13 incidents

Scruffy Murphy's - Sydney 13 incidents

Beach Road Hotel - Bondi Beach 12 incidents

Camden Hotel - 12 incidents

Penrith Rugby League Club Limited - 12 incidents