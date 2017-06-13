VIDEO: Coffs proves to be a new world player

Coffs Coast to host 2018 Tag World Cup : Today's announcement was made at C.ex Coffs Stadium by International Tag Federation chairman Stuart McConnell, tournament director Bill Harrigan and Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.

COFFS Harbour will be put on the world stage as it draws in yet another major sporting event.

Our city will host the Tag World Cup in November 2018, where an anticipated 190 teams will travel to Coffs Harbour from across the world.

The World Cup is thought to attract about 3800 players and up to 5000 supporters and families to the region.

Coffs Harbour already hosts four major annual Oztag events, which collectively bring about 30,000 players and spectators to the area.

With that, it has proven capable of playing host to the world.

Stuart McConnell, chairman of International Tag Federation and executive director of South African Tag Rugby, made the announcement today.

Mr McConnell said it was unanimously decided Coffs Harbour would host next year's World Cup.

"We understand the fantastic relationship that Coffs Harbour has with Oztag, and we know the professional relationship that the two parties have will ensure that the Tag World Cup in Coffs Harbour will be a success," Mr McConnell said.

Jared Simpson, Shane Harry, Denise Knight, Nathan Silvy, Ben Wighton and Russell Fensom. Rachel Vercoe

Oztag tournament director Bill Harrigan said there was no better regional stadium than the C.ex Coffs International Stadium throughout NSW and QLD.

"The grass surface is like running on carpet in the stadium and on the outside fields," Mr Harrigan said.

"To now host the Tag World Cup is testament to the venue and facilities available.

"A major factor in our decision to bring Oztag competitions to Coffs every year is that you always have the opportunity to play - rain, hail or shine."

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said securing the Tag World Cup was an opportunity to showcase Coffs Harbour and provide a "significant injection into local tourism and businesses".

"As the home of the Australian round of the World Rally Championship, and having previously hosted the Touch Football World Cup in 2015, this is yet more recognition that C.ex Coffs International Stadium and the entire Coffs Harbour community is the perfect venue for international teams and visitors," Cr Knight said.

The Tag World Cup will be held on November 1-4, 2018.



The Senior Oztag Championships, usually held that weekend, will move to early December for 2018 only.