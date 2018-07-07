Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coffs' Property Outlook shows great promise

by Michelle Hele
7th Jul 2018 6:00 AM

THE Coffs Harbour market has recorded property price growth despite a slow down in demand.

New figures released as part of the latest realestate.com.au Property Outlook revealed that the median property price in Coffs Harbour had increased by 4.9 per cent compared with the same time last year.

Views of listings online had dropped slightly in the past quarter compared with the same time last year by 0.7 per cent.

REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee said there had been renewed interest in lifestyle and tourism locations with buyers.

While things were slowing down in the southern powerhouse markets of Sydney and Melbourne, other areas, particularly regional areas were starting to surge.

PRIME REAL ESTATE SOLD FOR $1.12 MILLION AT AUCTION IN COFFS HARBOUR LAST WEEKEND

The data was collated using information gathered from more than 80 million searches in the buy section of realestate.com.au in the past quarter, analysing all levels of demand, buying and renting.

Ms Conisbee predicts values would continue to moderate in Melbourne and Sydney in the next six months, but other markets would hold up well.

"In regional NSW, demand conditions are mostly mixed with Orange and the Richmond Valley seeing big jumps in the number of people looking to buy. Wollongong and Shellharbour, where market conditions are more closely linked to Sydney, have now seen declines in demand of about 40 per cent,'' she said.

Related Items

coffs coast coffs harbour investment property property outlook real estate report
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Two men to face court charged over alleged crime spree

    premium_icon Two men to face court charged over alleged crime spree

    Crime Two men will appear in court on Saturday charged over a break-in, which saw a car stolen that was later involved in a pursuit with police.

    Coffs Harbour's Most Influential

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour's Most Influential

    News The Advocate lists the people effecting change in our community.

    Fluctuating fuel costs hitting family budgets

    Fluctuating fuel costs hitting family budgets

    News Shop around for value on fuel pricing.

    Premier, Mullaway PS needs air-conditioning

    Premier, Mullaway PS needs air-conditioning

    News Fundraising continues for air conditioning.

    Local Partners