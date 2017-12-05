Coffs property industry represented at a state level

UNREALESTATE managing director Chris Hines has been re-elected as a board member of the Real Estate Institute of NSW for a two year term.

Mr Hines says he has been proud of the achievements of which he's been a part during his first term on the board.

"One of the big drivers during my first term has been to push professionalism in the industry; agents haven't had a great image in the community and that has been brought on by some people doing the wrong thing, but a vast majority are doing the right thing. We're seeing the result of that push now in things like raising licensing requirements in the industry.”

Mr Hines said his continuing role ensured that regional NSW and Coffs Harbour would continue to be well represented at a state level.

"I go into bat for the regions; a lot of things are always Sydney-centric so that is a hurdle to get over,” he said.

"There are three other regional members so it does give the regions a say on shaping the industry, and following on from my predecessor (Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour principal) Christine Clarke means the Coffs region has been well represented for 10 years.”

Managing Director of Laing+Simmons, Leanne Pilkington has been elected the president of REINSW, after serving on the board since 2009.

"I first became involved in the REINSW Board because I was concerned about declining education standards across the industry,” she said.

"My lobbying efforts will be focused on improving education and training.

"I will also look at the level of service that agents provide consumers and am very encouraging of women stepping out from administration roles, where they currently dominate, and into sales and property management.”