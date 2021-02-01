COFFS PROPERTY BOOM: $3m luxury home on the market

We’re all hearing the property market is booming – but this could be a new record for the small town of Repton, south of Coffs Harbour.

The five-bedroom architecturally designed home is new to the market with an asking price of $3m.

It has three pavilions, all accessible by a covered entertaining area, with each one described as a mini-retreat.

Andrew Perrot from Bellingen Property says it last sold for approximately $1.4m just over five years ago.

“And things have really changed, particularly in the last twelve months or so.”

The Coffs Coast property is on the market for $3m.

Coffs Harbour, like many other locations on the Mid North Coast, is experiencing a property boom with demand for housing in regional areas surpassing that of metropolitan listings, based on views per listings on realestate.com.au.

People are looking to places like Coffs Harbour for a change in lifestyle and with the growing ability to work from home and the ‘reasonable’ prices compared to Sydney it’s seen as the ultimate escape from city life.

The Coffs Coast market is so strong, listings are being snapped up in no time.

The Repton property enjoys views across the Bellinger River and all the way to the Great Dividing Range

The main pavilion has high wooden ceilings and large windows to make the most of the spectacular views from the reading area, through to the modern kitchen. It’s also where you will find one of the home’s four bathrooms.

The master bedroom pavilion is private, light and airy with an encompassing view of the tree tops and surrounding gardens. It has a walk-in robe and en-suite with a bath positioned to take in the mountain vista.

The third pavilion provides a fully self-contained accommodation wing featuring two bedrooms, lounge, bathroom and kitchenette.

Below the master bedroom is a flat with bathroom and kitchenette described as the perfect teenagers’ retreat, guest accommodation or pool room.

Outside is this 16m in-ground heated, salt water swimming pool for those days when the beach is three minutes too far away!

To enquire about the property call Andrew Perrot on 0428 195 664