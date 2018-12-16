Coffs police involved in major operation

MAJOR OPERATION: Coffs-Clarence Police were out in force Friday and Saturday night.

COFFS-CLARENCE Police were involved in a major ongoing operation over the weekend, which targeted popular licenced premises' and areas where people travel between venues.

Operation PARIAC was undertaken across regional northern NSW and focuses on patron and venue compliance.

The operation saw additional general duties and specialist police target public areas and licensed premises' from Friday, December 14 until Saturday, December 15.

The operation comes less than three weeks after the Coast Hotel was ranked the second most dangerous venue in the state, second only to The Argyle in The Rocks district of Sydney.

The Coast Hotel had 19 violent incidents recorded within 12 months, which placed them in the most restrictive level one category and subject to a number of mandatory conditions including a 1.30am lockout of patrons.

A total of 85 police were deployed for Operation PARIAC with a focus on licensing enforcement and monitoring of anti-social behaviour throughout all 11 Northern Region Police Districts.

Police carried out 394 licensed premises audits, with 56 detections of liquor, gaming or Development Application breaches.

11 arrests were made during the operation for numerous offences, including assault, malicious damage, drug possession or supply, drink-driving, and offensive language or conduct.

Northern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell, said this type of operation reinforces to the community that safety remains the number one priority of the NSW Police Force.

"Anti-social behaviour and other public-order incidents tend to increase when more people are out and about,” Assistant Commissioner Mitchell said.

"Our focus was to keep people safe and ensure licensed venues are adhering to the law. No one should have to worried about being harassed - or worse - by those who have had too much to drink.

"Know your limits and make sure you drink responsibly; you could end up affecting not only your life, but someone else's.”