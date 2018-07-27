Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour is this weekend playing host to the Women's Masters Hockey Half-State Championships.
Coffs Harbour is this weekend playing host to the Women's Masters Hockey Half-State Championships. Matt Deans
News

Coffs plays host to Hockey NSW's largest ever tournament

27th Jul 2018 12:30 PM

HOCKEY NSW's largest ever calendar event, the Women's Masters Hockey Half-State Championships, is providing a massive sports tourism injection into the Coffs Coast economy this weekend.

Statewide Women's Masters Hockey has grown so popular, the competition this year is split into two separate events, with Coffs Harbour hosting the Northern state championships and Moorebank the Southern state championships this  weekend.

In Coffs Harbour, 62 teams will play a total of 119 games across the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and the Coffs Coast Hockey Complex.

Nine grass fields are in action along with the main synthetic surface.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Hockey NSW CEO David Thompson said 1680 players and officials have travelled to Coffs Harbour from across Northern New South Wales .

"Hockey is a unique sport for numerous reasons, not least of them the longevity of our players," Mr Thompson said.

"Hockey is a sport for anyone from the age of six to 80 and this event is a testament to that.

"The Women's Masters State Championships is the largest event on the Hockey NSW calendar and is a great weekend of competition and socialising.

"I would like to thank C.ex Group for their terrific support of this event and for looking after our members across the weekend," he said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the assistance of Coffs Harbour Council and Hockey Coffs Coast in hosting this tournament. Not only is Coffs Harbour a beautiful area of this state, it has now also cemented itself as a regional centre of hockey in NSW." 　　

 

The C.ex Group is sponsoring the State Women's Masters Hockey tournament in Coffs Harbour this weekend. Pictured is Rebecca Ramsay from Coffs Harbour City Council with C.ex Group CEO John Rafferty and C.ex Group Community Relations Manager Sarah Pryor.
The C.ex Group is sponsoring the State Women's Masters Hockey tournament in Coffs Harbour this weekend. Pictured is Rebecca Ramsay from Coffs Harbour City Council with C.ex Group CEO John Rafferty and C.ex Group Community Relations Manager Sarah Pryor. Trevor Veale
coffs coast coffs harbour hockey hockey nsw women's masters
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Maddy's in the fast lane to glory

    Maddy's in the fast lane to glory

    News Coffs Harbour's Maddy Gough named in the Australian swimming team.

    • 27th Jul 2018 5:30 PM
    Government departments shift into new building

    premium_icon Government departments shift into new building

    News Seventy NSW department staff to occupy a new office block in Coffs

    Pacific Highway traffic delays continue

    premium_icon Pacific Highway traffic delays continue

    News Diversions in place on Pacific Highway after earlier truck crash

    TAFE to work with tourism industry

    TAFE to work with tourism industry

    News Major win for tourism and hospitality workers on the Coffs Coast

    Local Partners