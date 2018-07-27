Coffs plays host to Hockey NSW's largest ever tournament

Coffs Harbour is this weekend playing host to the Women's Masters Hockey Half-State Championships.

Coffs Harbour is this weekend playing host to the Women's Masters Hockey Half-State Championships.

HOCKEY NSW's largest ever calendar event, the Women's Masters Hockey Half-State Championships, is providing a massive sports tourism injection into the Coffs Coast economy this weekend.

Statewide Women's Masters Hockey has grown so popular, the competition this year is split into two separate events, with Coffs Harbour hosting the Northern state championships and Moorebank the Southern state championships this weekend.

In Coffs Harbour, 62 teams will play a total of 119 games across the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and the Coffs Coast Hockey Complex.

Nine grass fields are in action along with the main synthetic surface.

Hockey NSW CEO David Thompson said 1680 players and officials have travelled to Coffs Harbour from across Northern New South Wales .

"Hockey is a unique sport for numerous reasons, not least of them the longevity of our players," Mr Thompson said.

"Hockey is a sport for anyone from the age of six to 80 and this event is a testament to that.

"The Women's Masters State Championships is the largest event on the Hockey NSW calendar and is a great weekend of competition and socialising.

"I would like to thank C.ex Group for their terrific support of this event and for looking after our members across the weekend," he said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the assistance of Coffs Harbour Council and Hockey Coffs Coast in hosting this tournament. Not only is Coffs Harbour a beautiful area of this state, it has now also cemented itself as a regional centre of hockey in NSW."